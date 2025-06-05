Indian-owned teams in the T20 league of the United Arab Emirates, America and West Indies have several players who are either Pakistanis or have recently shifted to other countries.

Given the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Indian government has boycotted the players of the neighbouring country from playing in India or participating in any bilateral series or the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, in the last few years, Indian businessmen are including Pakistani players in their teams registered abroad. Indian-owned teams in the T20 league of the United Arab Emirates, America and West Indies have several players who are either Pakistanis or have recently shifted to other countries. There are some who have acquired citizenship of other countries just two years ago.

The teams' owners who have Pakistani-origin players include the Ambani family of the Reliance Group and the Adani family of the Adani Group. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who owns Seattle Orcos, the Major Cricket Leagues of America, has a player of Pakistani origin in this team too.

International League T-20: UAE

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Ali Khan (Pakistani origin), Ibrar Ahmed (Pakistani)

Owners: KKR (Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta)



Dubai Capitals: Shahrukh Ahmed (Pakistani origin), Akif Raza (Pakistani origin), Farhan Khan (Pakistani origin), Haider Ali (Pakistani origin)

Owners: G. Mallikarjuna Rao, Sajjan Jindal



Gulf Giants: Sagheer Khan (Pakistani origin)

Owner: Gautam Adani of Adani Group



MI Emirates: Mohammad Wasim (Pakistani origin), Mohammad Rohid Khan (Pakistani origin), Zahoor Khan (Pakistani origin).

Owners: Reliance Group (Mukesh Ambani)

Sharjah Warriors: Junaid Siddiqui (Pakistani origin), Mohammad Jawadullah (Pakistani origin), Rohan Mustafa (Pakistani origin).

Owner: Capri Global Holdings (Rajesh Sharma)



Major League Cricket: USA



Los Angeles Knight Riders: Saif Badar (Pakistani origin), Ali Khan (Pakistani origin)

Owner: KKR (Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta)



Mumbai Indians New York: Ehsan Adil (Pakistani origin)

Owner: Reliance Group (Mukesh Ambani)



San Francisco Unicorns: Harris Rauf (Pakistani), Hammad Azam (Pakistani origin), Hasan Khan (Pakistani origin).

Owner: Anand Rajaraman, Vanky Harinarayan



Seattle Orcos: Shayan Jahangir (Pakistani origin)

Owner: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Madrona Venture's Som Somasegar



Texas Super Kings: Zia ul Haq (Pakistani origin), Mohammad Mohsin (Pakistani origin)

Owner: Chennai Super Kings (N. Srinivasan).



Washington Freedom: Mukhtar Ahmed (Pakistani origin)

Owner: Sanjay Govil

Caribbean Premier League: West Indies

Barbados Royals: Azam Khan (Pakistan).

Owner: Rajasthan Royals (Manoj Badale, Lachlan Murdoch).

The owners of the San Francisco Unicorn team in Major League Cricket are Chennai-born Venkatesh alias Vanky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman. Their team has Harris Rauf, who has played more than 125 matches for Pakistan. He has played 4 ODIs and 5 T20s against India. Abrar Ahmed is playing for Pakistan in the same team and has taken 75 wickets in a total of 29 international matches.

-Bowler Ehsan Adil, who plays for MI New York, a branch of Mumbai Indians owned by Reliance Group, has played 3 Test matches and 6 ODIs for the Pakistan national team and has taken a total of 9 wickets.

-Saif Badar of the Kolkata Knight Riders team is a member of the Los Angeles Knight Riders team and has been a part of the Pakistan Under-19 team.

-Sanjeev Govil is the owner of the Washington Freedom team and Mukhtar Ahmed plays for the team, who has played six international matches for Pakistan.