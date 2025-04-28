Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian flights after the Pahalgam terror attack. It hopes to hurt the aviation sector of India. However, the decision may cost Pakistan millions of dollars in lost aviation revenue.

India-Pakistan relations have been strained since the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. India's neighbour has closed its airspace to Indian flights after the terror attack. It hopes to hurt the aviation sector of India. However, the decision may cost Pakistan millions of dollars in lost aviation revenue. This is the money earned from overflight fees charged to aircraft crossing a country’s airspace is likely to disappear. Indian flights are now avoiding Pakistani skies and taking a longer route.

A Pakistani user posted a video on social media showing an Indian flight taking a longer route to avoid Pakistan. She wroet, "Aur lo Panga." Reacting to her post, a user named, Naren Menon pointed out the financial impact of Pakistan’s move. He wrote, "Pakistan loses 'overflight fees' from the 3rd largest (and fastest growing) aviation market in the world. That's easily hundreds of millions of USD every year. Never in the history of mankind has there been so much collective stupidity in a land."

Some users suggested that Pakistan would still earn from foreign airlines. However, Menon clarified that most westbound flights from India are operated by Indian airlines like Air India and IndiGo. Therefore, Pakistan stands to lose a major part of its overflight income. Now, it seems the bankrupt Pakistan has shot itself in the foot, instead of causing major trouble for India.

A senior pilot told PTI that flights bound for the US and Europe could see journey times increase by two to two-and-a-half hours, resulting in higher fuel consumption, extended crew hours, and inevitable delays. In July 2019, Pakistan lost nearly USD 100 million when it closed its airspace after the Pulwama terror attack, Hindustan Times reported.

