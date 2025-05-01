After Pahalgam terrorist attack, both India and Pakistan have shut their airspace for each other's airlines. This came after ties between the two countries became severed following the attack in Pahalgam. India announced the move on April 30 and said that it has shut its airspace for airlines registered in Pakistan till 23 May. Restricting airspaces means that traveling to countries in South, South East and Central Asia would be difficult and time consuming for the passengers of the two countries especially India. This has indeed affected airlines of both countries as they now have to reroute to longer and more expensive routes.

Talking about airspace, where do Pakistan airlines go after passing through Indian airspace? Also, does shutting Indian airspace for Pakistani airlines effect the country?

Why Indian airspace is important for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s geography is such that it becomes an important air corridor for surrounding regions like Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Australia. Also, in case of Indian airspace being shut, Pakistan would have to reroute over countries like Iran, Afghanistan and even Central Asian countries for destinations like Gulf, Southeast Asia, and other as its key routes, such as Karachi to Dubai and beyond need access through India. This means the airlines now have to incur more fuel cost and long durations.

Indian airspace serves as more cost effective and even shortest for Pakistan flights to travel throughout East, Middle East and South East Asian countries. Majority of the private aircrafts especially those of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) need Indian airspace.

Which countries do Pakistani airlines travel through India

To complete a journey from Karachi or Islamabad to Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, airlines from Pakistan travels through India and the journey is around 2.5-3 hours through its airspace. After banning the airspace, the flights would have to go from Karachi to Arabian Sea, Near Andaman-Nicobar, to Dhaka.

For countries like Malayasia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam airlines from Pakistan go through Indian airspace, for example Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flight. The earlier route was Lahore to Delhi to Chennai to Kuala Lumpur, taking 4-5 hours but now flights from Karachi or Lahore have to fly over the Arabian Sea, then pass south of Sri Lanka, to reach Southeast Asia via the Strait of Malacca.

To travel to China, Japan, South Korea and other countries, Pakistan's airlines take the Northern Indian route to save time. Example of an earlier route is from Islamabad to Srinagar to Lhasa and then to Beijing, but now the flight would reroute to Tajikistan/Uzbekistan via Afghanistan.

For countries in Australia and New Zealand there are no direct flights from Pakistan but to reduce the travel time, airlines take the route via Indian airspace. For travelling to Middle Eastern countries, some Pakistani flights take the Amritsar route for example, Islamabad → Amritsar → Tashkent as they use the Northern states like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The flights now have to pass through Arabian Sea and Sri Lanka.