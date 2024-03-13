OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal says 21-year-olds should learn these from Narayana Murthy, Uday Kotak...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Sudha Murty got a ringside seat…’: Akshata Murty lauds philanthropist mother as role model

Meet IITian who was rejected 73 times, quit job to build Rs 15000 crore firm, earns Rs 1.2 crore daily, his wife is...

PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor plants worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Assam

Yamuna Authority hikes allotment rates, know new prices for purchasing plots

Meet woman who lives in world's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, is married to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IITian who was rejected 73 times, quit job to build Rs 15000 crore firm, earns Rs 1.2 crore daily, his wife is...

PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor plants worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Assam

Yamuna Authority hikes allotment rates, know new prices for purchasing plots

8 superfoods for thyroid health

Korean habits to stay healthy, young and happy

Know how Earth's climate is influenced by Mars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Ranvir Shorey says he initially had apprehensions about his Sunflower character, Vikas Bahl convinced him

Meet singer with Rs 240 crores net worth, one of richest in India, got big break at 16, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar

Kunal Kemmu reveals why he shot directorial debut Madgaon Express in Goa: "It is the most..."

HomeBusiness

Business

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal says 21-year-olds should learn these from Narayana Murthy, Uday Kotak...

Agarwal highlighted humility as the key to making significant decisions with modesty, asserting that humility and self-confidence can coexist harmoniously.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent podcast episode titled "WTF Is with Nikhil Kamath," OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal shared profound insights into entrepreneurship, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Uday Kotak, a first-generation entrepreneur and banking magnate. 

Agarwal highlighted humility as the key to making significant decisions with modesty, asserting that humility and self-confidence can coexist harmoniously. Drawing parallels with stalwarts like Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Agarwal emphasised the humility that characterised their approach to success, enabling them to continually strive for greatness without losing sight of their humility.

Agarwal underscored the three essential attributes embodied by Uday Kotak's generation: the willingness to delay gratification, the ability to resist instant pleasures like social media validation, and a profound appreciation for perseverance.

Delving deeper into the concept of delaying gratification, Agarwal addresses the societal pressures faced by 21-year-olds today, particularly the allure of instant validation through social media. He advocates for prioritising meaningful pursuits over fleeting pleasures, urging entrepreneurs to resist conforming to societal expectations and instead focus on their unique journeys.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Chal bahar nikal': When Kapil Dev said this to dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement