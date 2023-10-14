Headlines

Meet 'Ice cream man of India', son of a fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore empire

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims began only after 2014: HM Amit Shah

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Mumbai building redevelopment: Proposed policy ensures minimum 300 sq ft for all citizens

ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet 'Ice cream man of India', son of a fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore empire

World's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, gets its first mobile tower; Anand Mahindra reacts

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha’s pregnancy in a heartwarming post, see pic

7 benefits of climbing stairs 

8 drinks for strong bones

9 times Gal Gadot motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

HomeBusiness

Business

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha’s pregnancy in a heartwarming post, see pic

Ritesh Agarwal shared the news with a photo in a heartwarming post and called Geetansha "one constant".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Oyo CEO and Shark Tank India 3's judge Ritesh Agarwal on Friday announced that he and his wife Geetansha were expecting their first child. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ritesh Agarwal shared the news with a photo in a heartwarming post and called Geetansha "one constant".

Ritesh Agarwal posted on Twitter, "I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we’ve been through so much together."

The 29-year-old further said wrote, "This year, we got married, which was one the happiest moments of my life. And my family and I navigated through various highs and lows. Now, as Geet and I reflect on (and process) our transition from being children, to teenagers, to partners, to parents, I couldn’t be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone but I’m glad I got to share it all with you.  
It’s time to share parenthood! PS: Feel free to share your best recommendations for nappies, strollers, and toys with us. And if you happen to be a startup with something innovative, even better. Seriously, I'm in the market for some dad-level wisdom here."

Ritesh and Geetansha got married in March this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lives without money and technology, finds inspiration in Gandhiji

Viral video: Desi girl raises the temperature with hot dance to 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of India clash

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE