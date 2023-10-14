Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha’s pregnancy in a heartwarming post, see pic

Ritesh Agarwal shared the news with a photo in a heartwarming post and called Geetansha "one constant".

Oyo CEO and Shark Tank India 3's judge Ritesh Agarwal on Friday announced that he and his wife Geetansha were expecting their first child. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ritesh Agarwal shared the news with a photo in a heartwarming post and called Geetansha "one constant".

Ritesh Agarwal posted on Twitter, "I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we’ve been through so much together."

The 29-year-old further said wrote, "This year, we got married, which was one the happiest moments of my life. And my family and I navigated through various highs and lows. Now, as Geet and I reflect on (and process) our transition from being children, to teenagers, to partners, to parents, I couldn’t be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone but I’m glad I got to share it all with you.

It’s time to share parenthood! PS: Feel free to share your best recommendations for nappies, strollers, and toys with us. And if you happen to be a startup with something innovative, even better. Seriously, I'm in the market for some dad-level wisdom here."

Ritesh and Geetansha got married in March this year.