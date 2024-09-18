Owner of helicopter, Rs 13280 crore income: Meet richest farmers of India, no match for Mukesh Ambani

When you think of the richest people in the country, names like Ambani or Tata come to mind. But what if you learned that some of India's wealthiest individuals don’t own multinational corporations but acres upon acres of farmland? This surprising story starts not with CEOs but with farmers—who possess wealth that would make even the most influential industrialists take notice. These farmers have turned their humble roots into vast empires, cultivating not just crops but fortunes. One farmer even cultivates over 1000 acres, far surpassing Mukesh Ambani's 600-acre mango orchard.

*Ramsaran Verma: The Farmer with a Fortune*

Ramsaran Verma, a humble resident of Daulatpur in Uttar Pradesh, is hailed as India’s wealthiest farmer. His journey started in 1986 with just 6 acres of ancestral land, which he has now expanded to an impressive 300 acres. Today, Verma’s annual turnover runs into crores, primarily from vegetable cultivation. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019, he exemplifies success through determination and modern farming techniques. His achievements serve as an inspiration, showing how agriculture can flourish when combined with hard work and innovation.

*Ramesh Chaudhary: Turning Greenhouses into Gold*

Next on the list is Ramesh Chaudhary from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Owning three polyhouses and a greenhouse, Chaudhary specialises in cultivating tomatoes, cucumbers, and flowers. He also grows maize in his vast fields. His annual turnover exceeds ₹2 crore, proving that smart farming can yield extraordinary returns. Chaudhary’s efficient use of technology in agriculture demonstrates the future of farming in India.

*Pramod Gautam: The Engineer-Turned-Farming Magnate*

Pramod Gautam, an automobile engineer, turned his attention to farming in 2006. What began as an experiment on 26 acres of land is now a thriving business. After initial setbacks with peanut and turmeric farming, Gautam shifted his focus to fruits like oranges, bananas, and guavas. This change paid off, and today he earns over ₹1 crore annually. Gautam’s story of resilience underscores the importance of adapting and learning from failure.

*Sachin Kale: From Corporate to Crops*

Sachin Kale, a former corporate employee from Chhattisgarh, founded Innovative Agrilife Solution Private Limited after quitting his job in 2014. His company now engages in contract farming, working with farmers to cultivate large tracts of land. With an annual turnover of ₹2.5 crore, Kale has revolutionised farming practices, showing that agriculture is a dynamic field with ample opportunities for growth.

*Harish Dhandev: Cultivating Aloe Vera and Success*

An engineer by profession, Harish Dhandev from Rajasthan made a bold career switch to aloe vera farming. He now cultivates the plant across 100 acres and processes it as well. His annual turnover stands at ₹2.5 crore, placing him among India’s wealthiest farmers. Dhandev’s success in the agro-processing industry highlights the value of diversifying agricultural products.

*Dr. Rajaram Tripathi: The Farmer with a Helicopter*

Perhaps the most astounding of all is Dr. Rajaram Tripathi from Bastar district, Bihar. He manages 1000 acres of land alongside 400 families, producing large quantities of white musli and black pepper. His farming empire is so vast that he has a helicopter to oversee his fields. As the CEO of Maa Danteshwari Herbal Group, with an annual turnover of ₹25 crore, Dr. Tripathi has taken farming to the skies, literally. His group exports black pepper to Europe and the U.S., proving that Indian farmers can compete on the global stage.

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, owns a 600-acre mango orchard in Jamnagar, home to over 1.3 lakh mango trees. While the orchard produces 600 tons of mangoes annually, these elite farmers’ personal landholdings and turnovers make it clear that Ambani’s agricultural ventures are not alone in the spotlight.

India’s richest farmers have turned agriculture into a high-stakes business, far removed from traditional stereotypes. With fortunes in crores and assets that include helicopters, they’ve proven that success is not just for industrialists. These farmers are cultivating not just crops, but wealth beyond imagination.