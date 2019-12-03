Over 92,000 employees of BSNL, MTNL opt for voluntary retirement

As the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) of BSNL and MTNL closed on Tuesday, around 92,700 employees opted for it, according to top officials. The scheme is expected to save about Rs 8,800 crore annually in salary bills for the debt-laden telecom companies.

While 78,300 employees of BSNL, which is over half the workforce, opted for VRS, approximately 76% or 14,378 MTNL employees opted for the scheme. Top officials of both state-run firms have said that the numbers have exceeded the target set for the VRS.

The PSUs had set December 3 as the deadline for employees to opt for VRS.

“Approximately 78,300 employees have opted for the VRS as per data received from all the circles till the closing of the scheme. This is as per our target. We were expecting reduction of 82,000 headcount. Besides VRS applicants, around 6,000 employees also retired,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar told PTI.

On November 25, employees of the state-owned telecom company have called for a pan-India hunger strike, alleging that the BSNL management is forcing workers to opt for VRS.

According to PTI, All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor, which claimes to represent more than half of BSNL employees, alleged that the management is threatening employees of reduction in the retirement age to 58 years and far away postings if the employees don't opt for VRS.

The loss-making telecom firm had offered the scheme to cut down its workforce as the employee cost runs into 55-60% of total expenditure.

The total debt on both the companies stood at Rs 40,000 crore, of which half of the liability is on MTNL alone, which operates in Delhi and Mumbai.