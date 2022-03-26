Over 800 scheduled medicines to get expensive by 10.7% from April 1 - Here's why

On March 25, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India announced that the wholesale price index will see a change of 10.7 per cent for the calendar year 2021 which meant a price hike in medicines beginning April 1, 2022.

Also Read | Airtel to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 2,388 crore

The order stated, "Based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data provided by the Office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in the WPI works out as 10.7 % during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020."

At least 800 scheduled medicines that are used for common ailments, fever, infections, heart diseases, hypertension, skin diseases and anaemia, among others will see a price surge by 10.7 per cent soon.

Some of the drugs that might face a price hike are Paracetamols, Phenobarbitone, Phenytoin Sodium, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride and Metronidazole.