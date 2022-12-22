Search icon
Over 50% of India’s workforce bored with their jobs: Survey

When it comes to employers, they are optimistic about their hiring activity during 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

As per data shared by Indeed, more than half of all the employees (57%) are unenthusiastic or bored about their current jobs.

As per a new survey, more than 50% of the Indian workforce is bored with their current jobs and are gearing up for new opportunities. Valuvox conducted a survey on behalf of job listing platform Indeed, revealing some interesting things about the current scenario of jobs in India. For the survey, the company interviewed employers, jobseekers and employees during the months of October to December, 2022.

As per data shared by Indeed, more than half of all the employees (57%) are unenthusiastic or bored about their current jobs with over 50% of employees preparing for new opportunities by reskilling/upskilling. 28% of those who are looking for jobs have said that they will prioritize happiness and flexibility and 19% have indicated that a good work life balance is a priority.  

An overwhelming proportion of jobseekers (65%) believe that the ongoing layoffs may hinder their willingness to go the extra mile in their jobs. Given the market uncertainties and economic climate, jobseekers are hesitant in their current work, demotivated by layoffs and are not willing to fully commit to their current job as well. 

When it comes to employers, they are optimistic about their hiring activity during 2023 – with 45% of employers surveyed foreseeing upto a 20% increase in hiring. Employers feel that inflation (18% of employers) and ongoing layoffs (15% of employers) are things to be on the lookout for in 2023 respectively. 

In the coming year, employers will also be keen to step up their hiring practices. 35% of employers look forward to adopting AI/digital/social media for talent acquisition and 26% plan to explore hyper-local/niche job boards.

