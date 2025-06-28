3500 Indian millionaires are expected to leave India in 2025, as per the newly released Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025. This shows a major decline in the number of Indian millionaires leaving India. If compared to previous years, 4300 millionaires settled abroad in 2024 and 5100 in 2023

3500 Indian millionaires are expected to leave India in 2025, as per the newly released Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025. This shows a major decline in the number of Indian millionaires leaving India. If compared to previous years, 4300 millionaires settled abroad in 2024 and 5100 in 2023.

As per the Henley & Partners, the migrating millionaires, will also migrate their estimated wealth of $26.2 billion (approx ₹2.19 lakh crore) from India. The reports indicate that the number of millionaires in India increased by 72% between 2014 and 2024.

However, the trend of the millionaires moving to foreign destinations has been on a rise. This is not an isolated case for India, around the world over 142,000 millionaires are expected to leave their countries and relocate entirely to other international cities in 2025. And as per their prediction, it will rise to 165,000 millionaires in 2026.The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 records the year-to-date movements of individuals with liquid investable wealth of USD 1 million or more.

Millionaires are exiting UK, China

Interestingly, United Kingdom will experience about 16,500 HNWIs net outflow of millionaires, it takes the first spot for highest number of Indiviaduals leaving the country, even more than China, which secures second spot with 7,800 millionaires. This comes at a time when once UK was used to be one of the 'dream' destination, but since BREXIT in 2016, it is experiencing wealth reductions and millionaires exodus.

Not just UK, France Spain and Germany are also losing millionaires many years. More than 800 millionaires in France, 500 millioanires from Spain and 400 millionaires from Germany are expected to leave their countries and setlle abroad. As per Dr. Jugg Steffen, CEO of Henleys & Partners, "a European country leads the world in millionaire outflows."

Australia, Singapore, Canda and New Zealand, which were the popular destinations few years ago, are also experiencing lowest net inflows of wealthy migrants.

What countries are attracting Millionaires?

United Arab Emirates tops the list for being the most 'attractive' destination for millionaires. Over 9,800 illionaires are expected to leave their respective countries and relocate to UAE cities like Dubai, Sharjah. It is due to its tax-friendly regime.

Next on the list is Unites States, an economic superpower. The tax regimes, extravagant lifestyle, golden visa option that US offers, has made it an ideal destination. Most of the Indian millionaires make US their home every year.

Saudi Arabia has two major popular cities that attracts the millionaires more. These are Jeddah and Riyadh. Saudi Arabia will attract 2400 millionaires in 2025.

While European nations are feeling the heat, the European countries with netter lifestyle opportunities like Italy, Switzerland and Greece are on the other hand attracting millionaires.