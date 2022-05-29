Over 10,000 posts with North Central Railways may soon be scrapped: Report

Photo: IANS

The North Central Railways (NCR) may soon move to surrender thousands of posts in the non-safety category. Over 10,000 posts could be scrapped and compilation of report with such posts in Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions has already begun at headquarter level, as per a report from Amar Ujala. The list of posts to be surrendered is likely to be send to the Railway Board on Tuesday (May 31), the report added.

The move follows a letter from the Railway Board to the GMs of all zonal railways which asked them to abolish 50 percent of posts in the non-safety category. As letter by Railway Board Director (MPP) Renu Yadav has asked the zonal railway GMs to submit a report on the same by May 31.

The NCR currently has 21,500 posts on its roll in the non-safety category, said the report citing an official of the North Central Railway Men’s Union. Surrendering of 50% posts under the new directive will mean that over 10,000 posts may soon be scrapped. The board is also reportedly planning to outsource several services of railways and has issued directive for the same.

The jobs that may cease to exist include assistant cook, catering assistant, sanitary helper, typist, assistant Salesman, carpenter, painter and gardener. The staff employed in these positions will be sent to other departments and railways will stop recruiting new staff on these posts, it was reported.

Zonal railways have also been directed to shortlists posts wherein staff is not being completely utilised on its level. These include posts such as time keeper, ticketing staff and security staff. The report further notes that the NCR zone was established back in 2003 with around 80,000 strong workforce at the time while the current staff with the zonal railway stands at around 62,000.

READ | Travelling through Indian Railways likely to get costly - Here’s why