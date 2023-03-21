Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to get new role in N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Group? | File Photos

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran appears to have plans to keep group veteran Rajesh Gopinathan onboard after his notice period ends as CEO and MD of TCS. Gopinathan is set to leave the top Tata Consultancy Services position on September 15. However, Chandrasekaran has had a discussion with him regarding staying on in an advisory role, PTI reported citing sources.

Both TCS and Tata Sons have declined to comment on the news. However, an anonymous source has revealed that there have been preliminary talks as the Tata boss requires reliable and experienced hands to manage the group’s diverse initiatives in technology verticals.

“Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15. There has been preliminary discussion,” the source was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, the outgoing TCS CEO has said that he has no immediate plans to engage with the Ratan Tata-led group in advisory roles. “As far as advisory roles go, my respect for advisors is exponentially growing. So, I will see whether something comes out of that. But as of now no plans,” he was quoted as saying.

Chandrasekaran and Gopinathan have worked with each other for nearly 25 years. The Tata boss appreciates the outgoing TCS boss’ contributions to the growth of the IT giant. Under Gopinathan’s watch, the brand value of TCS has soared to $45.5 billion, up 212 percent in the last two years.

(Inputs from PTI)