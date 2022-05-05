OtakuKart is aiming to secure $5 million funding for expansion

OtakuKart Is Aiming To Secure $5M Funding For Expansion

One of the freshest and already prominent voices in the entertainment and pop-culture news space, Otakukart has expanded into a digital behemoth in no time. The website has recently put into motion its expansion plans for 2022 and beyond. In a bid to expand its horizons and reach into different markets, Otakukart is campaigning for $5m in funding. According to the CEO and founder Sohel Moldharia, it has already managed to court various interested parties and the funding is very close to being secured.

Otakukart.com is home to all-encompassing news and information about a plethora of pop culture and entertainment niches. From sports, celebrities, and gossip, to films, TV shows, anime, music, manga, and K-drama — Otakukart covers an eclectic range of pop-culture niches and beats. There is a comprehensive library of the latest news pieces and detailed editorials on all things entertainment. Additionally, the website also focuses on budding influencers and stars, as well as many socially conscious initiatives.

Over time following its inception, the website has raked in tremendous traffic and engagement from all ends of its entertainment reportage. A constant influx of unique and returning visitors recently also helped expand Otakukart's staff. Following the trend, Otakukart is now expanding into different physical territories as well as in the digital realm through its many joint ventures and acquisitions. Now Otakukart is looking to expand even further, as a response to its rapidly growing audience and online success.

Talking about the funding, Sohel Moldharia added, "We're at a crucial part of our journey where we have crossed numerous milestones since our humble beginnings and there's an entire uncharted highway of opportunities ahead of us to explore. And to tread this new path, we need new infrastructure and new talents for our writing staff and other departments. We are what our authors and our diligent team members are and to cater to the overwhelmingly positive response we have received from our audience requires all the development we can exhibit. This new funding initiative of ours seeks to meet the ever-growing audience demand by expanding into different territories and enlisting more workforce, while also strengthening our digital infrastructure."

To back its ambitious expansion plans, the media site is looking for a $5m funding. The company has already managed to entice a number of interested parties and investors that seek to capitalize on and join Otakukart's promising growth. So far, the company has raked in an undisclosed amount of funding from various sources.

