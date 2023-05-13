Search icon
Orhan Awatramani's phone cover costs Rs 25,000, price of his sweat-shirt is massive

Orhan Awatramani is best friends with all these celebrities. He is also very close to the Ambani family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani's Nike shoes are worth Rs 50000. (File)

Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Bhoomi Padnekar, Nysa Devgan, Sameeksha Pednekar and other actors, can often be seen partying with a man. His name is Orhan Awatramani. He also goes by the name Orry.

On Sunday, he was seen at an event with Janhvi Kapoor.

While Kapoor wore a dress with metallic detailing, Orry wore a blue jacket with optical illusion.

The hoodie had a pixelated hoodie. The name of the brand is Ioewe. This hoodie's price is a whopping Rs 2.14 lakh.

It has a Kangaroo pocket. It also has a 2D pixelated design.

Its weight is around 1.6 kg. This hoodie is made using polypropylene material.

The price of his jeans is Rs 5000. The cover that he is holding his phone is also of the Loewe brand. Its price is Rs 25000.

Orry's Nike sneakers' price is Rs 50,000.

Orhan Awatramani, according to his LinkedIn profile, is a special product manager with Reliance Industries.

He often wears very expensive clothes, meets India's actors and drives Mercedes G Wagon.

He recently made headlines for wearing shorts worth Rs 40000.

He is also a social media influencer with over three lakh followers on Instagram.

