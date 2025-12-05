FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Oracle’s Larry Ellison becomes second richest again, Mukesh Ambani net worth increases to Rs 95,2865..., now ranks..., check Gautam Adani’s rank, net worth

Larry Ellison has become the world’s top second billionaire pushing Google Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin to fifth position. Ellison's estimated net worth reached USD 264.8 billion after a massive increase in Oracle's share.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

The list of the world’s top 10 billionaires has seen massive changes, and now Larry Ellison has become the world’s top second billionaire. Ellison once put Elon Musk’s No. 1 billionaire position in danger and has now gained his position back. He has now regained his position among the world’s wealthiest individuals. The Oracle chairman was beaten by Google Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin few days ago after which the former slipped to the fifth position.  

What is Ellison’s net worth? 

Ellison's estimated net worth reached USD 264.8 billion (Rs 2,38,24,05,60,00,000), after a USD 5.2 billion (Rs 4,67,84,40,00,000) increase Thursday. Oracle’s shares increased 2% to around USD 212 as of around 12:35 pm EST (23:05 IST), adding to a 3.3% gain on Wednesday after the company announced Tuesday it would release its second-quarter results on December 10. 

Who are the world’s top 5 billionaires? 

Larry Ellison now ranks higher than Google’s Larry Page, whose net worth is estimated at USD 259.7 billion after a USD 2.4 billion dip. Google cofounder Sergey Brin has now come down to the fifth position with a net worth estimated at USD 239.6 billion. This came after Jeff Bezon took Brin’s 4th position with an estimated net worth of USD 239.8 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person with a net worth of about USD 493.6 billion. 

Where Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani rank in the world’s billionaire list? 

India’s top billionaire Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia. On Thursday, Mukesh Ambani's wealth increased by about one billion dollars. Ambani is in 18th place with a net worth of 106 billion dollars (Rs 95,28,65,80,00,000). Gautam Adani’s wealth also increased on Thursday by 284 million dollars. With 84.2 billion dollars, he still holds the 20th position.

 

