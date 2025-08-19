Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Oracle layoffs in India: How many employees affected and what are major reasons behind the job cuts? Check key details

The move comes at a time the United States-based company has signed a big deal with ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, hinting at an AI push at the firm. Oracle is the latest tech company to announce layoffs after the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Read on to know more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

Oracle layoffs in India: How many employees affected and what are major reasons behind the job cuts? Check key details
India has been a key hub for the US tech giant Oracle.

TRENDING NOW

Global software giant Oracle has laid off nearly 10 percent of its workforce in India, a major move affecting a large number of employees. The move comes at a time the United States-based company has signed a big deal with ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, hinting at an AI push at the firm. It is also believed that the company is attempting to align with US President Donald Trump-led administration's local push. Oracle is the latest tech company to announce layoffs after the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

How many Oracle India employees will lose their jobs?

India has long been a key hub for Oracle, with the company employing nearly 28,824 people as of last year. Its employees are based in several major cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Kolkata. Now with the announcement, one in ten staffers will lose their job, taking the cuts to nearly 2,900. Reports say the layoffs will mostly affect business functions such as software development, cloud services, and customer support.

What are the main reasons for Oracle's layoffs in India?

Oracle has described the move as part of a "restructuring," but the timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows. Recently, Oracle sealed a major deal with Sam Altman's OpenAI, under which vast amounts of AI data will now be processed on Oracle's infrastructure. This points to a change of focus towards AI at the company as is the case with many tech firms across the globe. Besides, many within the industry believe Oracle is pivoting resources towards the US market, which would be in line with President Trump's push to reduce offshoring and hire locally.

How many employees does Oracle have in India?
Oracle had close to 28,824 employees in India as of last year, making the country a key hub for the company.

How many jobs is Oracle cutting in India?
Oracle has announced it is laying off 10% of its India workforce, which takes the number of job cuts to nearly 2,900.

Which major companies have laid off employees this year?
Major companies that have laid off employees in 2025 include Microsoft, Google, Intel, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Summary:

  • American tech giant Oracle has laid off 10 percent of its workforce in India, affecting nearly 3,000 staffers.
  • India has been a key hub for Oracle, with well over 28,000 employees as of last year.
  • Oracle is seemingly increasing its focus on AI and altering its policy to align with US President Donald Trump's local push.
