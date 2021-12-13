Operations of THESE banks may be affected on December 16-17, know why

After State Bank of India (SBI) said that its operations may be affected on December 16 and 17 with bank employees set to go on a two-day nationwide strike, three other banks have also joined in to notify the same. As reported by a leading business news outlet, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank of India and RBL Bank have joined SBI in saying that their operations may be affected on coming Thursday and Friday.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is an umbrella organisation of bank unions. Unions are protesting against the government’s bid to privatise India’s public sector banks.

As per an exchange filing by SBI on December 10, “We have been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on 16th & 17th December, 2021 in support of their demands. We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of Strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the Strike.”

On the other hand, several banks including SBI and PNB have also urged their staff to refrain from joining the 2-day union strike on December 16 and 17.

As per Bank Unions, the move to privatise public sector banks will hit Indian economy’s priority sectors as well as credit flow to self-help groups and economy of rural areas.

These PSBs hold with them around 70% of the total deposits across the country and handing them over to private capital will endanger money deposited with the banks by common people into jeopardy, Sanjay Das, general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) told PTI.