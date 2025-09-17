Add DNA as a Preferred Source
OpenAI's ChatGPT now comes in teen version, enables guardians to keep check after 16-year-old's suicide case; check details

OpenAI revealed a system that would be equipped with age-prediction technology that would restrict the accessibility of the regular version of the AI chatbot for users under 18. The company’s initiative is based on new research and comes after a legal case against it.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

OpenAI’s chatbot is coming up with a “different ChatGPT experience” for users under the age of 18. OpenAI revealed a system that would be equipped with age-prediction technology that would restrict the accessibility of the regular version of the AI chatbot for users under 18. The company’s initiative is based on new research and a legal case that highlighted the growing impact of artificial intelligence on the mental health of people under 18.

What is the 16-year-old boy’s suicide case linked with ChatGPT?

The legal case that recently gripped ChatGPT is about a 16-year-old who died by suicide in April. Parents of Adam Raine filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in August in which they alleged that ChatGPT turned “coach” for Adam and guided him to his death. The lawsuit explained that the AI chatbot told Raine about “many people who struggle with anxiety or intrusive thoughts find solace in imagining an 'escape hatch' because it can feel like a way to regain control.”

This incident forced Sam Altman’s AI firm to take such a major step, and the incident also became crucial for the company, as the AI assistant has claimed since the start that it works along with safety protocols.

What are the new features of ChatGPT?

OpenAI has made the ChatGPT teen version live, and with this, parents/guardians have the option to link the account of their teen children with the original AI account and can monitor how they chat with the language model. The parents will also have the tool to disable some features, like chat history. OpenAI has developed its model to identify not only the age of users but also their mental condition, whether they are going through any stress. Parents can also restrict their children from using ChatGPT for specific hours by setting blackout hours during which teens cannot use the AI assistant.

All about OpenAI

- OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research company that was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others.

- It is backed by heavy investments from Microsoft.

- OpenAI released its latest GPT-5 model last month, featuring user-selectable modes and enhanced programming technology.

- The AI firm has seen rapid growth as its revenue reached USD 12 billion by July 2025, the majority of which has come from subscriptions. 

