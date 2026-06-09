OpenAI, Perplexity, Anthropic IPO: How Indians can invest in US AI giants before they list

While OpenAI did not disclose the size or terms of the offering, and said a timeline, Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028. Know experts' take on how Indians can invest in US AI giants before they list.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering recently, joining rival Anthropic in ​a push toward the stock market as investors seek exposure to the artificial intelligence boom. Even AI firm Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of ​how the market receives the listings of Anthropic ‌and OpenAI, as reported by Reuters. Well, with US AI giants taking over the market, can Indians invest? And how may they have a piece of shares?

OpenAI, Perplexity, Anthropic IPO: Can Indians invest and how?

Daman Juneja, Partner- IPO Advisory and Financial Reporting, Nangia Global, says, "Private market platforms such as Forge Global, EquityZen, Hiive and Nasdaq Private Market have emerged as viable secondary market channels, enabling retail and accredited investors to acquire pre-IPO stakes from employees and early backers of high-growth companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity. These platforms have meaningfully democratised access to late-stage private equity- an asset class that was historically the exclusive domain of venture capital and institutional money."

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, explains, "Indian residents can legally buy shares of US AI giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity before their IPOs by using the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits overseas investments up to $250,000 per financial year.

"For retail investors who do not meet these high private market wealth thresholds, the easiest strategy is buying listed 'proxy' stocks like Microsoft (which owns a massive stake in OpenAI) or Amazon and Alphabet (which have invested billions into Anthropic) through international brokerages like INDmoney, Vested, or Interactive Brokers," says Bhilwaria.

"While the process involves converting INR to USD through your local bank and navigating Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rules, these pre-IPO shares remain highly illiquid until the companies officially list on Wall Street," he adds.

Narrow path for Indian retail, but workarounds exist, say experts

Further, Juneja emphasises that IPO allocations remain a structurally different beast. He points out that when AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic sell shares in an IPO, 80-90% of those shares are given first to big mutual funds, banks, and hedge funds. Only a small slice is left for retail investors; Indian brokers don’t get IPO quota. "Primary offerings are overwhelmingly directed toward institutional investors and the preferred client networks of underwriting banks - Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, with retail participation carved out only for select brokerage relationships and even then subject to rigorous eligibility thresholds: minimum account sizes, trading history and critically residency requirements that create a distinct disadvantage for non-US investors, including those based in India," he notes.

"For Indian retail investors, the path to participation in marquee U.S. tech listings remains narrow, " Juneja adds, while highlighting that secondary market platforms offer a workaround for pre-IPO exposure. However, he notes that navigating cross-border regulatory frameworks, FEMA guidelines, and LRS limits adds meaningful friction. "The opportunity exists, but it demands deliberate structuring and in most cases, professional guidance," he concludes.

OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity IPO listings

OpenAI did not disclose the size or terms of the offering, and said a timeline has ‌not yet been determined. "It may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," it said in a statement. However, Reuters reported that the AI giant is targeting a valuation of up to $1 trillion in a stock market debut that could come as early as September.

Anthropic, maker of Claude Code, filed confidentially for a US IPO on June 1, 2026. This came weeks after raising $65 billion in funding at a $965 billion valuation.

"By consistently holding ​2028 as ⁠our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, ​high-growth business," Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko told ​Reuters ⁠in an emailed statement.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s company was the first to move. It filed for an IPO targeting $75 billion, which would be the largest IPO ever. The filing values SpaceX at $1.75 trillion.