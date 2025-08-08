OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes BIG claim on India amid launch of GPT-5 model, says, 'our largest...', plans to visit country in...

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive
BUSINESS
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has just launched its most advanced artificial intelligence model, 'GPT-5'. To everyone's shock Sam Altman has claimed that India, is soon going to overtake other countries as company's second-largest market, after the Unites States. And, as India's role in Artificial Intelligence is 'incredibly fast growing', it has potential to soon overtake US too.
"India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable," he said.
While praising Indian businesses and individual in leveraging AI, he said he is working with local partners to make OpenAI products more affordable in India. Sam Altman is also expected to visit India in September.
OpenAI has officially called it the best AI model claiming to be smarter and more useful than its predecessor, GPT-4, "GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more." GP-5 is a unified system capable to respond quickly and when to think longer to provide expert-level responses, available to all users. Besides, Pro subscribers can get access to GPT‑5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman introduced GPT-5 describing it as a ‘generally intelligent’ model that's smarter, faster, and more useful than its predecessors. GPT-5 is moving from a pixelated screen to Retina display clarity. According to him, the model offers ‘PhD-level’ expertise on various topics, as per reports.