OpenAI CEO Sam Altman issues CHILLING warning, says conversations with ChatGPT are...

Sam Altman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, has admitted that chats with the popular chatbot are not confidential in the eyes of the law. This means that chats with the bot do not enjoy the same legal privacy as a conversation with a doctor, lawyer, or therapist. Interacting with comedian Theo Von on his podcast This Past Weekend, Altman said the AI industry has not yet caught up when it comes to safeguarding deeply personal conversations with users.

What did Altman say?

Altman, 40, said on the podcast: "People talk about the most personal details in their lives to ChatGPT." He added, "Young people, especially, use it as a therapist, a life coach; having these relationship problems and (asking) what should I do. And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s legal privilege for it. There’s doctor-patient confidentiality, there’s legal confidentiality, whatever. And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT." The CEO clarified that user conversations with ChatGPT could be revealed if a court orders.

What is Altman's advice to users?

Altman, however, said that this should not be the case. "I think that’s very screwed up. I think we should have the same concept of privacy for your conversations with AI that we do with a therapist or whatever -- and no one had to think about that even a year ago," he said. "I think it makes sense to really want the privacy clarity before you use (ChatGPT) a lot, like the legal clarity," Altman told Von, who admitted he avoids relying much on the chatbot for exactly that reason.