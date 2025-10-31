OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

Sam Altman's post seeking a refund from Elon Musk's firm quickly went viral, attracting thousands of reactions and comments.

Sam Altman, OpenAI founder and CEO, has claimed that he has been waiting more than seven years for a Tesla car he booked in 2018. In a series of tweets, Altman also shared three screenshots of pre-booking the Tesla Roadster and the subsequent error message when seeking a refund from Elon Musk's company.

Sam Altman seeks USD 50,000 refund from Tesla

Altman said he paid USD 45,000 as a reservation fee for the electric vehicle, but has now decided to ask for a refund of USD 50,000 (around Rs 4434645) from the Elon Musk-led company. The first screenshot confirmed his booking, while the second showed his email asking Tesla to cancel the order and issue a refund. However, the third screenshot revealed that his refund request email bounced back, displaying an 'address not found' error message.

A tale in three acts: Sam Altman

Sharing the screenshots, Altman captioned the post, "A tale in three acts.” He added in a follow-up comment, “I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait."

A tale in three acts: pic.twitter.com/ClRZBgT24g — Sam Altman (@sama) October 30, 2025

Sam Altman's post on Tesla goes viral

The post quickly went viral, attracting thousands of reactions and comments. Among them was a playful response from Altman's brother, Jack Altman. In a lighthearted tease, Jack shared Sam's photo with a quote reading, "Whether we burn USD 500 million, USD 5 billion, or USD 50 billion a year -- I don't care," and joked, “You can't be worrying about 50k like this.” Sam replied to his brother's comment with humour, writing, "Little brother energy is the WORST." However, Tesla has not yet commented on Altman's post.