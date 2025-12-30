OpenAI announces its most ‘stressful job’ for Rs 4,98,29,010, CEO Sam Altman searches for candidate to deal with...: ‘We are entering a world...’

Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan
ChatGPT creator OpenAI has announced a vacancy with a salary package of USD 555,000 per annum. However, there is more to what the job offers, apart from its high salary the job role is a daunting one. The job of the “head of preparedness” as they would be tasked with protecting against AI risks.
However, there is more to what the job offers, apart from its high salary the job role is a daunting one.
The job of the “head of preparedness” could be the most challenging one as the professional would be tasked with protecting against the risks posed by highly powerful AIs to human mental health, cybersecurity, and biological threats.
Apart from this, the individual would have to eliminate the concerns that AI may have the potential for self-training, as some experts also believe that they could “turn against humans”.
Describing the job, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “This will be a stressful job, and you’ll jump into the deep end pretty much immediately.” He has started searching for the right candidate to fill “a critical role” to “help the world”.
The person who will be hired for this position will be given the responsibility to evaluate and address coming threats, as well as “tracking and preparing for frontier capabilities that create new risks of severe harm.” Notably, some executives who worked in this capacity have held the position for shorter durations only.
“We have a strong foundation of measuring growing capabilities, but we are entering a world where we need more nuanced understanding and measurement of how those capabilities could be abused, and how we can limit those downsides both in our products and in the world, in a way that lets us all enjoy the tremendous benefits. These questions are hard and there is little precedent,” Altman wrote on X.