Only Personal Guarantor, Not Borrower: Dr Subhash Chandra on NCLT loan settlement

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra disputes NCLT loan settlement reports, says Rs 22,000 cr guarantee claim false. Says he took no personal loan, only personal guarantor for group companies.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has issued a statement over reports related to the NCLT loan settlement order, disputing several figures and claims that have appeared in the media. He said reports suggesting that he had guaranteed loans worth Rs 22,000 crore were incorrect and urged media platforms to present the facts accurately.

In an official statement, Dr Chandra said, "I have to state that certain vested media houses are spreading wrong information about my personal insolvency matter in NCLT. Hence, in the interest of all stakeholders, I am issuing the below press release. I urge all media platforms to publish the facts and to remove any misinformation that is incorrectly interpreted from the Court order."

According to Dr Chandra, he had not taken any loan personally from the creditors and had only provided personal guarantees for certain liabilities of group companies. He said the total claims against him under these personal guarantees stand at Rs 3,992 crore, of which Rs 620 crore has already been settled, while another settlement offer of Rs 1,063 crore has been made.

He also rejected reports regarding his personal net worth, saying the market capitalisation of Essel Group companies had been incorrectly treated as his individual wealth. Dr Chandra said that against company dues of around Rs 45,000 crore as of January 24, 2019, nearly Rs 43,000 crore has already been repaid.

Dr Subhash Chandra, Zee Group founder, has issued a clarification over reports related to the NCLT loan settlement order, disputing several figures and claims that have appeared in the media.

In his press release, he stressed that he is only a personal guarantor and not a borrower, challenging the Rs 22,000-crore loan narrative and highlighting the Rs 43,000 crore repayment by borrowing entities.