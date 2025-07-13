Only a few people globally own world's most expensive credit card, it is given by invitation only and its spending limit is...

Cardholders enjoy fine dining, stays at world-class hotels, and even private jet services. The card also comes with expedited services at more than 1,400 airports in 140 countries.

In today’s world, credit cards have become a part of everyday life, especially for working professionals. Many people carry more than one credit card and enjoy the benefits such as discounts on movie tickets, reward points, and free airport lounge access. These perks help users save money indirectly. However, using credit cards without caution can lead to financial stress.

But do you know which is the most expensive credit card in the world? It is called the American Express Centurion Card, more popularly known as the Amex Black Card.

According to reports, this card is not only expensive but also extremely exclusive. It is not available to everyone and cannot be applied for like regular cards. Only around 1 lakh people globally have this card, and in India, only about 200 people are said to own it. It was introduced in the Indian market in 2013.

The Amex Black Card is given only by invitation, and that too to people with extremely high income and spending habits. According to reports, one needs to have a spending capacity of up to 10 crore rupees to be eligible. This clearly shows that the card is meant only for the ultra-rich.

The American Express Centurion Card provides access to luxury experiences that regular cards do not offer. Cardholders enjoy fine dining, stays at world-class hotels, and even private jet services. The card also comes with expedited services at more than 1,400 airports in 140 countries.

In short, this card is a symbol of luxury, wealth, and status. While regular credit cards are used for saving money and convenience, the Amex Black Card is about exclusive access and premium lifestyle.