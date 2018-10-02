ONGC to pump in Rs 1.68 cr for school drinking water in Assam

Oil major ONGC Tuesday said it is carrying out a drinking water project in over 50 schools across Assam in this financial year, entailing an investment of Rs 1.68 crore.

During 2017-18, ONGC's School Drinking Water Project had benefitted more than 10,000 children in 32 schools in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts of Assam that entailed an investment of Rs 1.07 crore, the PSU behemoth said in a statement.

"In financial year 2018-19, the project is being extended to 52 schools, which would benefit more than 15,000 school children, at a project cost of Rs 1.68 crore," the statement said.

"Providing clean and safe drinking water in schools in and around ONGC's operational area is a CSR initiative by ONGC Assam Asset in association with ONGC's All India OBC & MOBC Employees Welfare Association," the company said.

As part of this initiative, the project was inaugurated at Rohdoi and Hahchara High School in Sivasagar by ONGC Executive Director (Assam Asset) S D Maske earlier this week.

On receiving the feedback from the students, Maske announced financial support of Rs 25,000 for sports items and assured to extend financial support for construction of girls' toilet at Rohdoi High School under CSR initiative.

Similarly, he announced financial support of Rs 25,000 for sports items and Chemistry laboratory equipment, while assuring to extend financial support for various items for library at Hahchara High School.

"Maske requested the school management of both the schools to submit proposals through the District Administration at the earliest," ONGC said.