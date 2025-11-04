One of India's richest women buys 2 crore shares in this stock worth under Rs 250, her net worth has gone up by..., she is...

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
This comes at a time when many bank shares are under pressure due to higher provisions and slower loan growth, making her confidence stand out.
Even though the bank announced lower profits for the quarter, well-known investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has made a bold move that caught the attention of the market. She has greatly increased her investment in a major private-sector bank.
Recent BSE shareholding data shows that Jhunjhunwala bought an extra 2.3 crore shares of Federal Bank, a rise of about 64%. Her holding went up from 3.60 crore shares (1.48%) in June 2025 to 5.90 crore shares (2.42%) in September 2025.
For the September 2025 quarter, Federal Bank reported a 9.5% drop in net profit to Rs 991.94 crore, compared to Rs 1,096.25 crore last year.
The main reason for the fall was higher provisions, which nearly doubled to Rs 397.44 crore from Rs 196.14 crore a year earlier.
However, the bank’s core performance remained stable. Its net interest income (NII) rose 5.4% to Rs 2,495 crore, supported by a 6.23% increase in its loan book.
The net interest margin (NIM) dipped slightly by 0.06 percentage points to 3.06%, showing pressure on margins due to rising funding costs.