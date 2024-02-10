Twitter
Old Gurugram City metro expansion plan gets step ahead, Check station names

The Haryana government established HMRTC to operate the metro in Old Gurugram

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Edited by

The plan to run the metro in Old Gurugram has progressed to the point where stations will be built. According to DPR, the Old Gurugram Metro will be connected to the Dwarka Motorway, with a metro station planned for Sector 101. Running the metro will provide a great deal of relief.
Gurugram Town and Country Planning Department has prepared a draft for the formation of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which will operate the metro in Old Gurugram. The initial capital for this company will be at least Rs 20 crore. The central and state governments will have an equal stake in this.

As per the directive from Arun Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Town and Country Planning Department, this company's registered office will be located at HSVP Office, Sector 4, Panchkula. The initial contributions from the Central and State Governments will total Rs 10 crore apiece. In addition, five directors have been suggested by the state government for this business. The Managing Director of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), the Chief Executive Officer of GMDA, the Commissioner of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, and the Administrative Secretaries of the Town and Country Planning and Finance Departments are among them.

The Haryana government established HMRTC to operate the metro in Old Gurugram. When the DPR was submitted to the Central Government for approval, objections were raised against this company, and the proposal to establish Gurugram Metro Rail Limited was approved.

The following locations will see metro stations built: DPR claims that this metro will have an elevation. Sectors 45, 47, Subhash Chowk, 48, 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, 37, Gaon Basai, Sector 9, 7, 4, 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajgheda Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 & 5, Cyber City Station are among those that are being considered. The DPR states that in order to connect the Old Gurugram Metro to the Dwarka Motorway, a metro station in Sector 101 is to be built. Running metro will greatly relieve people.

The Central Government has approved the DPR for Metro in Old Gurugram. This indicates that a metro line measuring 28.50 km will be installed. There will be 27 metro stations there. The Millennium City Centre metro station, which connects to Cyber City, will be the starting point of the new metro. The approximate cost is Rs 5452 crore.

