Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Ola, Uber cab aggregators to face action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday: Karnataka

On Sunday as well, the autorickshaw services were operating and the charges remained exorbitant compared to the meter-based regular charges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Ola, Uber cab aggregators to face action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday: Karnataka
File photo

As taxi aggregators, including Ola and Uber, haven't stopped autorickshaw services under its domain, the Karnataka government has said that the enforcement will start from Monday.

On Thursday, the state government issued a notice to Ola, Uber and other taxi aggregators for violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging customers. However, the cab aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order.

"We had given them three days to stop their services. We also had asked them in our notice to furnish details if they have any for us in this duration. They have not responded yet. So, the enforcement will start from tomorrow," a senior transport department official told PTI.

On Sunday as well, the autorickshaw services were operating and the charges remained exorbitant compared to the meter-based regular charges. An autorickshaw driver Manjunath, who is associated with a cab aggregator firm, said he would like to see the government taking action.

"We had seen a similar notice served to the cab aggregators just before the elections but no action was taken again. Now once again when the assembly elections are nearing, similar notice has been served. I want to see the government taking action," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

READPM Kisan Yojana 12th installment: Step-by-step guide to check name in the list  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Nagarjuna birthday: Ahead of Brahmastra release, here's a look at Bollywood films the actor has starred in
Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exciting Indian cultures
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Interesting Gmail features you may not know about
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.