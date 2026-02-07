FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's why

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has called the strike, representing app-based transport workers on platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's why
Gig workers linked to ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido have announced a nationwide strike on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The drivers plan to remain offline for six hours as part of an action they are calling an 'All India Breakdown'. The strike has been called to demand government intervention on minimum fares and tighter rules on the use of private vehicles for commercial rides.

Reasons behind the strike

The union representing the gig workers has stated that aggregator platforms continue to decide fares on their own, despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, being in place. The union claims that this has led to falling earnings for drivers and rising uncertainty around income. "Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum base fares. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides," the union said in a social media post.

Demands of the union

The union has raised two main demands. The first demand is the immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services, including autos, cabs, bike taxis, and other aggregator-based services. The union has said these fares should be finalized in consultation with recognized driver and worker unions and should follow the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

The second demand is a strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport. According to the union, this practice harms licensed drivers and worsens income pressure in the sector.

Government response awaited

The strike reflects growing frustration among app-based transport workers over fares, regulation, and income security, as unions continue to push for clearer rules and government action. The Economic Survey for 2025-26, released on January 30, also flagged concerns around gig worker incomes, stating that around 40% of gig workers earned less than Rs 15,000 a month.

Impact on ride-hailing services

With drivers planning to stay offline for six hours, ride-hailing services are expected to be affected in several cities on February 7. The strike is likely to cause inconvenience to passengers who rely on these services for their daily commute.

