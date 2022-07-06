Ola Cabs planning to lay off employees? SoftBank-backed company reportedly wants leaner teams

Ola layoff news: The cab hailing company is currently concentrating on its electric vehicle business (File)

Amid a spate of layoffs in various new age companies, reports of a proposed layoff has emerged from the cab hailing service Ola. According to unconfirmed reports, Ola is planning to ask 500 employees to go. The layoff is expected to hit all departments of the company in order to stem cost and streamline operations.

The SoftBank-backed company has asked senior executives to furnish lists of employees in their respective teams who can be laid off. The company has told the team heads that it is looking at "leaner and consolidated teams" to keep its "strong profitability intact," the news agency IANS reported.