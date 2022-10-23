‘Ola is a place for hardworking and ambitious people’: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on ‘hostile work culture'

Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal responds to the allegations of a “hostile work culture” which upset employees and board members and says that Ola is a “hardworking” company for ambitious people only in a report to Bloomberg.

"We are a very hardworking company and we have a mission. We are not here to have a nice time," said Bhavish, at a press conference to announce the launch of Ola Electric's mass-market electric scooter.

Aggarwal stated that Ola is for those who wish to contribute to the nation's electric vehicle revolution as part of their legacy during an event at the Ola Campus in Bengaluru.

Recently, a Bloomberg report alleged a hostile work culture at Ola. The report quoted some former and current employees alleging that Aggarwal often loses control.

According to current and former employees cited by Bloomberg, Aggarwal dubbed the team "useless" during meetings and tore up presentations because a page number was absent.

A memo's unnecessary sentence, a paper clip that isn't straight, or the quality of the printing paper would make Aggarwal impatient, according to executives who claimed that meetings that were supposed to last an hour frequently only lasted 10.

The report also stated that a worker at Ola Future Factory was instructed to complete three loops of the multi-acre facility after Aggarwal noticed a locked entrance that ought to have been left open.

On Saturday, Aggarwal told the media, "My style is more aggressive than probably the average new-age entrepreneur. We have a culture of impact, merit, high quality, and execution," he said.

Aggarwal continued by saying that the company has a tremendous opportunity to shape the world's future and paradigms.

"True business creation is very similar to sports. And a sports environment is not where you have a nine-to-five (work). Ola is a place for truly ambitious and aspirational people who want to leave behind a legacy for themselves and, after a few years, tell stories about how they were part of an (EV) revolution," the Ola boss said.

Ola Electric is now increasing capacity at its facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, while also scaling up production of its e-scooters.

The business announced it will enter the electric motorbike market by the end of next year after releasing its new S1 Air electric scooter at an initial price of 79,999.

"We are working on some very exciting concepts. Next year, we will definitely launch..."I'm personally very excited about the motorbike segment and you will see some very major promise next year on that," he said.

The company, which entered the green mobility market in August of last year with the release of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, priced at 99,999 and 1,29,999, respectively, had delayed delivery timetables for its highly anticipated goods due to a global semiconductor shortage issue.

Following the opening of reservations at $499 in July of last year for the S1 Pro and S1, the company began the online purchase process in September of that year. Deliveries were initially scheduled to begin in October, but were later pushed back to November and then again to the second half of December.

Customers were informed in January of this year that the firm will prioritise the creation of the S1 Pro model, and S1 manufacturing has been delayed until late 2022. Aggarwal also stated that it was upgrading all S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware.