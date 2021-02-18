Oil rates rise for 11th time in February, Venezuela sells cheapest petrol at Rs 1.45 per litre

This is the 11th time that petrol and diesel rates have increased in February so far. Petrol in Delhi has become expensive by Rs 3.24 and diesel by Rs 3.47. Earlier in January, rates were increased 10 times. Overall, in one year, petrol price has become more expensive than Rs 17 per litre. Due to crude oil becoming increasingly expensive, petrol and diesel prices in India is becoming uncontrollable

Oil cheaper in neighbouring countries

In Asia, the most expensive petrol is sold in India. In compared to India, petrol is cheaper in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Amongst all these countries, the cheapest petrol is sold in Bhutan. As per Indian currency, petrol price in Pakistan is Rs 51.14 per liter. In Bhutan, petrol is available at Rs 49.56 per litre.

Petrol price in 5 neighbouring countries

In neighbouring Pakistan petrol price is Rs. 51.14, whereas in Sri Lanka the petrol price is Rs 60.26. In Bangladesh petrol price is Rs 76.41, in Nepal it is Rs 68.98 whereas in Bhutan the petrol price is cheapest at Rs 49.56.

Petrol is cheaper in these countries too

The price of petrol is increasing daily in India. Constantly rising inflation is also putting economic burden on the people. But do you know, where you get the cheapest petrol in the world? The cheapest petrol is sold in Venezuela where the price of petrol is only Rs 1.45 per litre. In Iran, you get oil at Rs 4.50 per liter.

World's cheapest petrol in these 5 countries

Petrol price is the cheapest in Venezuela where it is sold at Rs 1.45 per litre. Next cheapest petrol is sold in Iran where the price is Rs 4.50 per litre. Angola sells petrol at Rs 17.82 per litre, whereas in Algeria petrol price is Rs 25.15 per litre. In Kuwait petrol is sold at Rs 25.26 per litre.

How expensive is petrol in India this year

So far in February, the rate of petrol and diesel has increased 11 times. During this time, petrol in Delhi has become expensive by Rs 3.24. Earlier in January, rates were increased 10 times. In January, the price of petrol increased by Rs 2.59 and diesel by Rs 2.61. On January 1, the price of petrol was Rs 83.71 and today it is Rs 89.54 per liter. Overall, petrol has become expensive by Rs 5.83 this year from January 1, 2021 till date.