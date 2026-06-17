Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning against Israel, details inside

The market sentiments reflect cautious optimism over the US.-Iran framework deal, which hinges on a durable ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

Oil prices edged higher in early trading as investors weighed whether the US-Iran war would actually end and if the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, Reuters reported. Brent crude gained 47 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.43 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $76.53 a barrel in early trade on Wednesday. At 9:14 am, Brent crude eased 0.19% to $78.81/barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.38% to $75.76,

Oil prices fluctuate: Key triggers

The market sentiments reflect cautious optimism over the US.-Iran framework deal, which hinges on a durable ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

The fragile market after Iran’s military said Israel violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days and warned of a “harsh response” if attacks continue. The warning followed Israeli strikes that killed at least four people in Nabatieh, including drone hits on vehicles. Any escalation near the Strait of Hormuz could quickly reverse oil’s early gains, given that 20% of global oil and LNG flows pass through it.

Oil supply worries remain high since the US.-Iran deal due Friday still lacks details, a 3-month Hormuz block has drained inventories, and the US reserves are at their lowest since 1983, as per a Reuters report.

However, stocks and currencies stayed mostly flat as traders waited for Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as Federal Reserve chair. Even Brent crude dropped below $80 to its lowest level after a senior US official said Washington will waive sanctions on Iranian oil as part of the deal to end the war. That could add millions of extra barrels to global supply, as reported by Reuters.

Global market

U.S. futures showed a mixed tone early on June 17. Dow Jones futures edged up 44 points or 0.08% to 52,043.85, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.57% to 7,511.35 and Nasdaq futures fell 1.15% to 26,376.34, despite the declines.

European markets closed higher on June 16. FTSE rose 0.61% to 10,494.21, CAC gained 0.75% to 8,447.27, and DAX was flat with a 0.07% rise to 24,910.41.

Asian markets were split, Nikkei 225 jumped 0.79% to 69,955, and Straits Times climbed 1.13% to 5,174.80, both “Very Bullish”. GIFT Nifty was nearly flat, up 0.03% at 24,033. Hang Seng dropped 0.33% to 24,412. Taiwan's weighted index fell 1.11%, and KOSPI slipped 0.14%. Shanghai Composite edged down 0.18% to 4,084.54 but stayed “Bullish”.

In commodities, Brent crude eased 0.19% to $78.81/barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.38% to $75.76, both “Bearish”. Gold was flat, down 0.01% at $4,330.88, also “Bearish”. The Dollar Index dipped 0.04% to 99.53. USD/INR weakened 0.32% to 94.41.

Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range between $65,000 and $67,000 as investors await guidance from the upcoming FOMC meeting.

Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex, says, "While markets largely expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged, the recent 75-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of Japan has heightened sensitivity to the Fed’s outlook and policy commentary. On the other hand, the Sharpe ratio, a metric that measures return relative to volatility, dropped to -20, a threshold that marked major Bitcoin bottoms in every bear market since 2015. A dovish tone from the Fed today could improve risk appetite and help Bitcoin break above the $68,000 resistance. However, a more hawkish stance may trigger fresh selling pressure, potentially pushing BTC back toward the $60,000 level."