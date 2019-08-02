Oil prices regain ground after plunge on Trump's tariff vow

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Cinematography Amendment Bill, passed by Rajya Sabha to curb film piracy? Know punishment under new law

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

HomeBusiness

Business

Oil prices regain ground after plunge on Trump's tariff vow

The move, due to take effect on Sept. 1, would intensify a trade war between the world's top two economies and crude consumers that has disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 04:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Oil prices rose around 2% on Friday, regaining ground after their biggest falls in years on U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.

The move, due to take effect on Sept. 1, would intensify a trade war between the world's top two economies and crude consumers that has disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.Brent crude futures slumped more than 7% on Thursday, their steepest drop in more than three years. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell nearly 8% to post their biggest drop in more than four years.The collapse ended a fragile rally built on steady drawdowns in U.S. inventories even though global demand looked shaky due to the trade dispute.

Brent futures rose $1.50, or 2.5%, to $62 a barrel by 0845 GMT on Friday, while WTI futures gained $1.07, or 2%, to $55.02 a barrel. "Crude has consolidated with a hefty rebound in early trading today, however volatility will likely remain high as the market gets a feel for potential Chinese retaliatory measures in the coming days", consultancy JBC Energy said in a note. "The more medium term macro situation has taken a hit with the chances of a swift U.S.-Chinese rapprochement diminishing".

Trump said on Thursday he would impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports and could raise tariffs further if China's President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.
The announcement extends Trump's tariffs to nearly all of China's imports into the United States. The U.S. economy expanded by 2.1% in the second quarter, government data showed on July 26, which beat economists' expectations, though it was lower than first quarter growth.

Still, there are some signs of the economic toll of the trade dispute between the United States and China, which this week reported slowing manufacturing activity in July. U.S. manufacturing activity also slipped last month, dropping to a near three-year low, and construction spending fell in June as investment in private construction projects tumbled to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years, data showed on Thursday.
The economic slowdown has translated into falling oil demand in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer.

The amount of crude processed at U.S. oil refineries averaged 17.2 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, down 1.3% from the same time a year ago, U.S. government data showed this week.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni to make acting debut soon? Wife Sakshi Dhoni reveals the truth

Meet IITian from Gurgaon who built 2 firms worth Rs 52000 crore

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode welcome twins, a boy and a girl: ‘Twice blessed’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE