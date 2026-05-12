Oil & Gas Royalty Reduced: What Govt’s new reforms mean for domestic production

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on X, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in rationalising the Act. Know what the government’s new reforms mean for domestic production.

The Centre has decided to cut royalty rates on crude oil and natural gas production to encourage upstream exploration and production activity in India. The move also aimed to attract fresh investments into the oil and gas sector, according to a report by global brokerage CLSA.

Oil and Gas royalty reduced: Hardeep Puri calls it new era for India's oil and gas regimes

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on X, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in rationalising the Act."In a big boost for the country's Upstream Sector, rationalisation of royalty under the ORD Act marks a new era for our Oil & Gas regimes by eliminating inconsistencies and driving growth in the upstream sector under the leadership of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji. This landmark decision will be a major step toward regulatory clarity," Puri said.

Puri also lauded the move, hailing it as a new era for India's oil and gas regimes by eliminating long-standing inconsistencies. This decision followed the 2025 amendments to the ORD Act and Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, which established new methodologies for royalty on crude oil, natural gas, and casing head condensate. The minister noted that the regulatory shift represented the conclusion of a decade-long initiative aimed at replacing complex rules with a consistent system to secure India's energy future."The revised Schedule removes long-standing inconsistencies across regimes to ensure a stable, predictable, and investor-aligned framework for India's upstream sector. This decision is a culmination of a decade-long effort to modernise our regulatory landscape by replacing complexity with consistency to fuel India's energy future," he added.

What it means for domestic production, explains CLSA report

The CLSA report said the government intends to promote policies which boost upstream exploration and production. "The report adds that the decision is expected to provide a significant boost to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India. "In a surprise move, the government cut the royalty charged on the production of crude oil and gas, which could add a fair value of 7 per cent-9 per cent for ONGC and 9 per cent-11 per cent for Oil India," CLSA said in its report. The brokerage highlighted that the government has revised the royalty structure for nomination blocks by introducing a standard ad-valorem deduction of 20 per cent and applying a royalty rate of 12.5 per cent for onshore blocks and 10 per cent for offshore blocks.

CLSA reports India has cut royalty rates on crude and gas: onshore crude falls from 16.66% to 10%, offshore from 9.09% to 8%, and natural gas from 10% to 8%. For ultra-deep-water fields under the Small Field and HELP policies, royalty is 0% for 7 years, then 5% and 2%. The changes, especially for ONGC and Oil India’s nomination blocks, cut onshore royalty by 6.7 percentage points. CLSA says the move signals support for upstream investment and eases concerns about a windfall tax. "The surprise action to cut upstream tax instead of raising it should put fears of a new windfall tax to rest," the report noted.

(With ANI inputs)