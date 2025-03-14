Offline Protocol enables seamless peer-to-peer communication, offline payments, and locally prioritised applications without relying on centralised servers or traditional networks.

Decentralised infrastructure company Offline Protocol has completed a $1.1 million Pre-Seed funding round.

Seed Club Ventures and angel investors Paul Taylor, Rushi Manche, Rahim Noorani, and other investors participated in the funding. It was led by Portal Ventures.

Offline Protocol will use the money to develop its privacy-resistant censorship network.

Satvik Sethi, ex-global product lead of Web3 at Mastercard is the two-time acquired founder in the social impact and consumer social space.

Sethi has the vision to create a connective "alternate-web" across all devices that do not have access to stable internet under different scenarios.

Earlier, globally renowned accelerator Alliance supported the Offline Protocol and invested $3,50,000 (about Rs 3 crore) in Offline Protocol and other companies in their batch.

The solutions of Offline Protocol allow smartphones to create local mesh networks, to be used by individual consumers, retail and businesses across geographies to transact and communicate without the presence of internet or active telecommunication services.