Off the beaten track: Travel brands are syncing up with tourism boards

Travel brands are promoting exotic destinations such as Annecy and Morocco for the Indian wanderlust

Get over New York, Paris, or Dubai. Philadelphia. Annecy and Muscat are the new places to go globe-trotting. At a time when over-tourism is inflicting damage on the fragile ecosystems and infrastructures of popular destinations, leading travel brands are syncing up with tourism boards in an attempt to brand and promote exotic destinations, and gain an edge in a competitive market.

Brands like Cox & Kings have recently allied with the tourism departments of countries such as Oman and Singapore; while Thomas Cook has tied up with the South Korean and Canadian tourism boards, amongst others.

Experts say with evolving aspirations, the Indian traveller has become discerning and seeks experiences that are off the beaten track and places that are yet to be frequented by tourists. “One of the most important reasons for this is costing. Popular destinations such as Bangkok, London or Paris, which receive over 20 million visitors annually are priced at exorbitant rates. Newer destinations on the other hand are priced moderately,” experts say.

Travellers are opting for brag-worthy destinations such as Iceland, Finland and Antarctica, which have seen a hike in demand by over 30%



Travellers are opting for brag-worthy destinations such as Iceland, Finland and Antarctica, which have seen a hike in demand by over 30%

A weeklong holiday in Serbia or Morocco will cost between Rs 48,000 to 52,000 per head, without airfares. But if the destination is the UK or France, even a five-day trip can set you back by over a lakh with airfare being an additional component.

“Now this is precisely the reason why travel brands are eager to promote exotic places. As they are more affordable, thus attracting a lot more aspiring travellers,” says an expert. Moreover, with the influx of new-age travel companies and digital platforms that promise “out-of-this-world'' experiences, conventional travel brands are feeling the heat of the competition, thus compelling them to invest heavily in branding hitherto unheard of destinations as “exotic and unique''.

The travel market in India holds immense potential. As per data by Bain and Company, the sector is growing at a compounded annual rate of 13.5% and will reach a value of $136 billion by 2021.

“But this market is fraught with challenges. Apart from the competition that newer ventures give established travel brands, there is the element of uncertainty owing to the fact that travel is still considered a luxury and not a necessity. All of this implies, leading brands have no choice but to go all out and dole out unique experiences to stay ahead in the market,” experts say.

And for this, brands have to invest in tie-ups with the tourism departments/boards of countries to help unlock significant value.

“In order to introduce new places and experiences, tourism boards play a critical role by providing destination knowledge and education. Such alliances help us create larger partnership opportunities to drive visibility for the destination in the Indian market. Additionally, in order to understand the needs and requirements pertaining to accommodation, food preferences, etc, of Indian consumers, a healthy dialogue between the tourism boards and tour operators holds significant value,” says Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holiday, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

According to Daniel D'souza, president and country head, leisure, at SOTC Travel, the brand works closely with various tourism boards to offer unique experiences at affordable costs.

Moreover, tourism boards that look to promote their country or city trust travel brands that have a sound understanding of the changing travel aspirations and expectations of consumers in a dynamic market such as India, says Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox & Kings. “With the tourism boards as partners, we promote new destinations by curating itineraries to suit individual needs and reach out to a wider audience through road shows, banners and various digital and social media platforms,'' adds Anand.

According to Kale, the alliances with tourism boards also help in creating a long-term holistic approach to reach key markets and drive awareness, visibility and uptake for the destinations. Brands are now witnessing a rise in demand for newer places. “Travellers and families are opting for travel bucket list to brag-worthy destinations such as Iceland, Finland and Antarctica, which have further seen a hike in demand by over 30%,” adds Kale.

"The demand for exotic destinations has been growing at an average of 10-12% each year," says Anand.