Mukesh Ambani and his daughter, Isha Ambani, have introduced Shein's casual women's western wear on the Ajio platform through Reliance Retails. The partnership helps Shein navigate India’s strict regulations and compete with local brands like Zudio and Myntra in the fast-fashion market. However, Nykaa, the beauty and personal care (BPC) company that also operates Nykaa Fashion, is secure in its positioning and does not anticipate a rise in competition.

“Fashion is a very wide business, with (categories like) women’s western wear, women’s Indian wear, men’s wear, sportswear, as well as kids and home, and Shein is only in one category (women’s western wear)... The market is very wide and no one brand can dominate it. So, I do believe that it should not have much of an impact,” Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar told analysts after announcing the company’s December quarter results on February 10.

She added that with over 4,000 brands on the marketplace, Nykaa has a wide enough selection to fend off competition from a business like Shein, which specialises in fast fashion and women's western wear.

Abhijeet Dabas, executive vice president and business head at Nykaa Fashion, said, "Trends in fast-fashion change very quickly. We have also seen a proliferation of several D2C brands, specifically in categories like women’s western wear… The demand is very wide, and so is the number of brands supplying that demand."

"It is still a very large playing field. So, we do not see a massive impact.”

With a partnership with Reliance Retail, Shein recently relaunched in India. Reliance Retail created and operates the new app, which may be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to Nykaa's management, the company's top-of-mind memory should offer it an advantage over competitors, but it also knows that to hold onto its position, it must increase its marketing and advertising efforts.

Due to investments in campaigns and events as well as rising client acquisition costs, the company's marketing expenses increased to 30.5 percent of net sale value (NSV) during the quarter from 24.6 percent a year earlier.

“Some of the growth in the near-term got affected due to a marketing strategy that was followed, which was a bit narrower, and some of those experiments in the early days set us back a quarter or so. But we do not think this is a long-term issue,” Nayar said.

According to Nayar, Nykaa Fashion is among the top three platforms preferred by customers in India. “We do believe that we are one of the top three platforms of choice, besides Myntra and Ajio, and we remain in customer consideration. We remain very positive about the business,” she said.

Despite Nykaa's confidence, observers believe that Shein's return to India portends a significant upheaval in the nation's fashion market, which has been impacted by a decline in the sector as a whole.

Shein is well-positioned to acquire traction in the fashion business, according to a recent client note from BofA analysts.

Despite a 21% increase in revenue, Nykaa's fashion business's gross merchandise value climbed only 8% year-over-year (YoY) in the December quarter, reflecting the ongoing slowdown.

Despite the slowdown, the company said it is on track to achieve its target of turning EBITDA breakeven in FY26.

“All customer acquisition costs break even on second or third order. So, that is the investment we make ahead of becoming profitable on each customer,” Nayar said.

According to the CEO, out of Nykaa Fashion’s roughly 6-6.5 million customers, around 3 million are annual transacting users.

“We remain reasonably confident that, as the ratio of new to repeat customer keeps improving in the fashion business, we should be in a better place,” Nayar added.

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a 51 percent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 26.4 crore during the quarter.

This marks Shein’s return to the Indian market after being banned for nearly four and a half years.



Shein halted its Indian operations in June 2020 when the government banned its app due to escalating tensions over the India-China border dispute. This ban was part of a broader crackdown on over 50 Chinese apps by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently informed the Lok Sabha that Shein’s operations would be hosted on a fully India-based retail platform, ensuring that the brand has no access to or control over platform data. The Ministry of Textiles, after consulting with MeitY and the Ministry of Home Affairs, raised no objections to Reliance Retail’s proposal.