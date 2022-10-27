Search icon
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer

With effect from November 1, Sanjay Suri, the current CTO of Nykaa, will be replaced by Rajesh Uppalapati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Nykaa, the online fashion retailer, announced the appointment of Rajesh Uppalapati as its chief technology officer (CTO), with effect from November 1.
 
Sanjay Suri, the current CTO of Nykaa, will step down on November 1 and be replaced by Uppalapati. (Also Read: Spotify to shut down offices globally next week, know why)
 
"Over the next few weeks, Mr. Sanjay Suri will work closely with Mr. Rajesh Uppalapati to ensure smooth settling in and transition of roles," Nykaa informed the stock exchanges.
 
Uppalapati joins Nykaa with more than 20 years of technological experience and a track record of completing software projects that support multi-stage businesses.
 
He has been employed with Amazon for almost 20 years, in a variety of positions and locations. His most recent position before joining Nykaa was with Intuit India.
 
"As a member of the Intuit India leadership steering committee, Uppalapati was a key contributor to the India site’s strategic priorities and was also the executive sponsor for Intuit India tech culture charter," Nykaa's regulatory filing noted.
