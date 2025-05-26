Jensen Huang’s remarks resonated with many in the business world. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reposted a clip of Huang's interview.

Work-life balance has often become a talking point these days. Now, it has again made it to the headlines. This time, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has shared his thoughts on the issue. During a recent interview, Huang was asked, "What’s your work-life balance like?" His answer was anything but ordinary. He said, "I work as much as I can... I work from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed. I work seven days a week. When I’m not working, I’m thinking about work. And when I’m working, I’m working."

Huang further added that he “sits through movies,” but does not remember them, because he's "thinking about work." Huang’s remarks resonated with many in the business world. Indian businessman and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, reposted a clip of Huang's interview, stating, "More or less, I do the same."

Jensen's work-life balance is what, more or less, I end up doing. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 24, 2025

Jensen Huang's net worth

Huang is one of the richest men in the world. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 114.7 billion, as of May 26. The 62-year-old co-founded graphics-chip maker Nvidia in 1993. Huang has served as its CEO and president ever since. He owns approximately 3 per cent of Nvidia.

