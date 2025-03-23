Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, aims to reassure investors during his speech at the GPU Technology Conference, addressing concerns about the company’s future growth and stock performance.

Nvidia Corporation, a leading chipmaking giant, is facing a period of uncertainty in the stock market, with shareholders hoping that the keynote speech by its CEO, Jensen Huang, at the company’s recent GPU Technology Conference (GTC) will help boost the stock’s performance. According to a Bloomberg report on March 23, Huang’s speech is expected to calm investors who are worried about Nvidia reaching the peak of its sales growth.

Nvidia has seen its stock decline recently, amid broader market struggles that have been affecting major tech companies. The uncertainty surrounding the future of the company’s sales and profits is driving concerns among shareholders. Rhys Williams, from Wayve Capital Management LLC, expressed that there is a fear that Nvidia has already hit its peak earnings, and that the second half of the year might not be as strong as previously predicted. Investors are looking to Huang’s speech for reassurance that the company is on track and that its financial performance will remain strong.

The stock's decline is part of a larger slump in the US stock market, which has been negatively impacted by factors such as concerns over Donald Trump’s tariffs and potential cuts in spending on artificial intelligence. Despite these challenges, Nvidia still has an opportunity to reverse the downward trend if it can meet its financial guidance, backed by solid results and increasing gross margins. If Nvidia delivers on its promises, some investors believe that the current dip in the stock price could present a buying opportunity.

As of March 21, Nvidia’s stock closed at USD 117.64, a slight drop of 0.05% compared to the previous trading session. The company’s shares have fallen 14.9% year-to-date in 2025, and are currently down 4.15% from the previous Wall Street trading session. However, in the long term, Nvidia’s stock has delivered impressive returns, with a 1,760% increase over the past five years and a 23.89% rise in the last year.

Despite these strong long-term gains, there remains skepticism about Nvidia’s current stock valuation and the high expectations for its future growth. Investors are hoping that the company’s leadership will be able to reassure the market and address concerns during the coming quarters.