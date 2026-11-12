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Who may replace Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? THIS Indian tech executive emerged among top contenders

Who will replace Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, Vice President Ian Buck or Micron CEO and semiconductor veteran Sanjay Mehrotra of Indian origin?

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Pramode Mallk

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Who may replace Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? THIS Indian tech executive emerged among top contenders
Who may replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia? (File Image)
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Jensen Huang's days at Nvidia are numbered as the board of the chipmaker has started the search for his replacement. After he admitted to having an affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, the company's shares tumbled, and the chipmaker lost $ 6 billion in market capitalisation. The Nvidia board will expand its search outside the company, but at present Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and Vice-President Ian Buck have emerged as the front runners. The chip-making giant is also considering the prospects of eight outsiders. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia has asked a hiring firm to find a suitable candidate who can replace co-founder Jensen Huang. It is believed that the new chief executive officer will face a difficult task because Huang designed the business strategy and technology direction and forged business relationships. It will be an uphill task to step into the shoes of the co-founder. 

Though many high-profile executives from tech companies like Arm, AMD, Apple, Amazon, and Google are being considered, in-house talents like Colette Kress and Ian Buck are also on the list. According to The New York Times, the Nvidia board held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed the issue, but they kept mum. Though investors are upset with the controversy over the extramarital affairs of Jensen Huang, they are also considering how the company may be hit after it sacks the leader who has run it since co-founding it in 1993.

Colette Kress

Nvidia's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, may become the interim chief of the chipmaking giant. After joining Nvidia in September 2013, she rose quickly and became one of its best-known executives after Huang. Investors prefer her the most. She worked as Senior Vice-President and CFO of Cisco's Business Technology before joining the chipmaker. Before that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft, where she also worked as  CFO of its Server and Tools division for four years. Earlier in her career, she worked as a finance executive for Texas Instruments.

Ian Buck

Nvidia Vice President Ian Buck oversees products for data centres, including the company's AI chips. He is a technology innovator who developed CUDA, the software framework that helps developers use Nvidia's chips for AI and other computing applications. He has emerged as an internal candidate for his technical expertise and familiarity with Nvidia's customers. 

Sanjay Mehrotra

Micron CEO and semiconductor veteran Sanjay Mehrotra is one of the most important candidates for the post. Indian-origin technology expert has experience at a semiconductor company, where he gained knowledge of industry cycles, periods of weak demand and strong growth. As the AI boom and demand for chips increased, Micron's shares soared more than 2,700% during his tenure, 

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