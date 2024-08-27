Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Business in the Digital Age

Meet man who took loan to buy a truck, now owns 5700 vehicles, his business is worth...

Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail after photos of him receiving 'VIP treatment' in Bengaluru jail go viral

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail after photos of him receiving 'VIP treatment' in Bengaluru jail go viral

Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail after photos of him receiving 'VIP treatment' in Bengaluru jail go viral

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

HomeBusiness

Business

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

The company’s shares have risen 3,776% since 2019, making most of the employees of the company millionaires. However, ex-employees have said that working there is like being in a “pressure cooker”

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia, headquartered in California, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing enterprises in the technology sector. It is currently led by billionaire co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who also overtook Mukesh Ambani in Forbes' real-time billionaire list. 

Nvidia not only controls the AI chip market but has also produced a new generation of millionaires from its employees. However, this financial success comes at a significant cost -- a stressful and tiring workplace that does not allow the employee to have a good time even if he or she has been promoted and earns more money.

Ex-employees have said that working at Nvidia is like being in a 'pressure cooker'. An ex-technical support worker, who was employed by the firm to serve the enterprise clients, said that he was required to work seven days a week and up to 1 am or 2 am without any rest. Such a tight schedule is not untypical; most workers, especially those in engineering companies, work under the same pressure. The work culture is competitive, pressurized and fast-paced because of which employees are experiencing burnout and physical and emotional fatigue.

Disruptions are common at Nvidia, and meetings can turn into shouting matches and even fights. A former marketing executive, who worked at the company until 2022, said she had 7-10 meetings a day with more than 30 participants, during which people screamed and shouted.

However, the employees endure such a toxic environment because of the attractive stock options and grants, which are commonly referred to as ‘golden handcuffs'. Consequently, employees cannot quit their jobs easily even when they are subjected to a gruelling work culture.

Nvidia’s turnover rate is much lower than that of the industry average for semiconductors. In the financial year 2024, Nvidia’s turnover was at 2.7% while the industry average for this parameter is a staggering 17.7%.

The above low turnover rate is however attributed to the stock grants offered to employees, which are exercised over four years. Such financial incentives help the employees remain loyal to the company despite the harsh working environment that they are subjected to.

Nvidia offers its employees good financial incentives. Nvidia’s shares have risen 3,776% since 2019, making most of the employees of the company millionaires. It is common to hear employees discussing their recent acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz or a beach house, and there are many Porches, Corvettes, Lamborghinis and other fancy cars in the company parking lot.

However, the personal cost is high, employees spend most of their time working to earn money, thus they do not even enjoy the fruits of their new-found wealth.

Nvidia’s success story is a double-edged sword. Despite the fact that the company has established almost a monopoly in sales of AI chips and has made its employees incredibly wealthy, it has done so at a cost of extremely high pressure and hard-working conditions. As of now, the turnover rate is relatively low, and this may mean that many of Nvidia’s employees are willing to work under pressure for the sake of the potential financial rewards.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services increases stake in Jio Payments Bank by...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services increases stake in Jio Payments Bank by...

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from...

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement