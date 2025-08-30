Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'

Huang took the example of previous industrial revolutions, each of which largely reshaped daily life. "Every industrial revolution leads to some change in social behaviour," he said on the programme, adding that the AI revolution could fast-track the global shift to the four-day workweek.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the chip giant Nvidia, has warned that the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) may make us busier than we already are. "I have to admit that I’m afraid to say that we are going to be busier in the future than now," Huang told Liz Claman on Fox Business Network’s The Claman Countdown. He argued that AI's power lies in its ability to complete time-taking tasks almost instantly, which will essentially free up time to do more, not less.

What did Jensen Huang say on AI-related job cuts?

Huang explained his thoughts saying: "I’m always waiting for work to get done because I’ve got more ideas." He added, "Most companies have more ideas than we know what to pursue. And so the more productive we are, the more opportunity we get to go pursue new ideas." Talking of job cuts, Huang sounded relatively more optimistic than some of his peers. He said that while some jobs may go away, new ones will come up. "Many jobs will be new and invented. But one thing for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI."

What did Huang say on AI's impact on the workweek?

Huang took the example of previous industrial revolutions, each of which significantly reshaped daily life. "Every industrial revolution leads to some change in social behaviour," he said on the programme, adding that the AI revolution could fast-track the global shift to the four-day workweek. Huang is the chief executive at Nvidia, the world's most valuable company worth above of USD 4 trillion.

