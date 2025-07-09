This company becomes world's first to hit USD 4 trillion market cap, not Apple, Microsoft, Google

The record value of the company comes as tech giants such as OpenAI, Amazon and Microsoft spend hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to build massive data centers

Nvidia has become the first company to hit a USD 4 trillion market cap. The chipmaker’s shares rose as much as 2.5 per cent on Wednesday. It pushed higher than the previous market value record, set by Apple in December 2024. The surge in Nvidia shares was led by demand for artificial intelligence technologies and the company’s strategic dominance in the AI hardware space. Microsoft remains the second-largest US company by market capitalisation at USD 3.75 trillion.

Nvidia shares

Nvidia has rallied by more than 70 per cent from its April 4 low. The current share price of Nvidia Corp is USD 163.02. The record value of Nvidia comes as tech giants such as OpenAI, Amazon and Microsoft spend hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to build massive data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. NVIDIA is pushing AI forward not just for better-looking games, but also for real-world creative and design work.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company reported its revenue soared about 70 per cent to more than USD 44 billion. Nvidia now holds a 7.3 per cent weighting on the S&P 500, the largest of any company, outpacing Apple and Microsoft, which account for around 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

NVIDIA's market cap triples in one year

Nvidia first reached a USD 1 trillion market valuation in June 2023. Its rapid growth has continued since then, with its market value more than tripling in just a year. Nvidia has positioned itself as the one-stop shop for AI infrastructure, from raw silicon to entire data centers.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang co-founded the graphics-chip maker in 1993 and has served as its CEO and president ever since. He owns approximately 3 per cent of Nvidia, which he took public in 1999. The billionaire has a net worth of USD 142.4 billion, as per Forbes.