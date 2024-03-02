NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

On Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that it will hold a special live trading session on March 2, which falls on a Saturday. This session aims to assess NSE's readiness in dealing with unforeseen disasters.

The special live trading session is part of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) framework for stock exchanges and depositories. Consequently, March's first Saturday will not be observed as a stock market holiday.

According to NSE's official circular, "Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments."

During this session, there will be an intra-day switch to the disaster recovery site from the primary official website. The Saturday trading session will be divided into two parts to accommodate this switch.

It's worth noting that stock markets typically remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays. However, the special live trading session conducted by NSE adheres to SEBI guidelines, which mandate testing disaster services preparedness.

The last special session of the stock market was held on January 20 by both NSE and BSE, coinciding with the closure of stock markets due to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.