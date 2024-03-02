Twitter
US President Joe Biden announces first military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza as pressure mounts

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

Meet IAS officer who was paralysed for 1 year after accident, had 14 surgeries; cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Man who planted IED bomb at Bengaluru eatery identified on CCTV

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

Watch: Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

10 foods that keep your liver healthy

Heart Blockage: 7 drinks that can unclog blocked arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Watch: Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Abhishek-Aishwarya's dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Ambani pre-wedding celebrations goes viral, fans say 'such epic moment'

Business

NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

During this session, there will be an intra-day switch to the disaster recovery site from the primary official website.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

On Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that it will hold a special live trading session on March 2, which falls on a Saturday. This session aims to assess NSE's readiness in dealing with unforeseen disasters.

The special live trading session is part of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) framework for stock exchanges and depositories. Consequently, March's first Saturday will not be observed as a stock market holiday.

According to NSE's official circular, "Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments."

During this session, there will be an intra-day switch to the disaster recovery site from the primary official website. The Saturday trading session will be divided into two parts to accommodate this switch.

It's worth noting that stock markets typically remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays. However, the special live trading session conducted by NSE adheres to SEBI guidelines, which mandate testing disaster services preparedness.

The last special session of the stock market was held on January 20 by both NSE and BSE, coinciding with the closure of stock markets due to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.

 

