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NSE Share Listing: How its market debut compares with BSE, what should investors watch?

NSE made a muted debut before rising over 5% intraday. Experts compare NSE with BSE and explain valuation, earnings, derivatives and risks investors should watch.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 10:48 PM IST

NSE Share Listing: How its market debut compares with BSE, what should investors watch?
National Stock Exchange(Filephoto/ANI)
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The National Stock Exchange of India's muted debut on the BSE was followed by a rise of over 5 per cent during intraday trade on Thursday, with the stock touching Rs 1,878. NSE was listed at Rs 1,800, a 0.84 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 1,785, falling well short of the premium suggested by the grey market ahead of the debut. Its market valuation crossed Rs 4.5 lakh crore during the session. Though the Day 1 performance remained flat, market experts say the debut does not necessarily indicate weak investor interest.

Muted listing doesn't tell the full story

Experts say investors should look beyond first-day price action and focus on factors such as valuation, earnings, derivatives volumes, regulatory changes and potential supply after the lock-in period.

The NSE-issued Rs 22,561.5-crore IPO was one of India’s largest public offerings, placing it in the category of large issues that can behave differently from mid-sized IPOs. According to CA Manish Mishra, Co-Founder & CEO, GenZCFO, a flat or modest listing is therefore not a red flag on its own, as large issues tend to absorb liquidity more slowly and institutional investors may take time to build positions rather than chase the first-day price.

Mishra says investors should look beyond NSE’s day-one price action and focus on its free float, pre-IPO price discovery, recurring revenue, regulatory clarity and potential index inclusion. "A tightly held float, as was the case here, tends to limit sharp swings in either direction, which is a very different risk profile compared to an issue where most of the shares list and trade immediately," he says. For market infrastructure businesses, he added, these longer-term factors are more important for attracting institutional investors than the opening-day price.

NSE vs BSE: Market Cap, valuation and market share

When compared with BSE, Ajay Garg says NSE’s listing highlights its significant scale and market-share advantage. NSE’s market capitalisation is around Rs 4.5 lakh crore, compared with about Rs 1.3 lakh crore for BSE, while NSE held a dominant share across cash, futures and options markets in FY26. At the IPO price, NSE was valued at around 43 times FY26 earnings versus 53 times for BSE. "NSE also continues to have a significant lead in market share, with 92.99% of cash-market turnover, 99.79% of equity-futures turnover and 74.71% of equity-options premium turnover in FY26," he notes.

Going ahead, Garg says the focus will be on how NSE builds on its existing strengths. He says India’s expanding investor base and growing participation in capital markets could support long-term market growth, while investors should closely monitor regulatory changes, trading patterns and the derivatives segment. "With both NSE and BSE now listed, the market will have a much clearer view of their financial performance, growth and ability to create value as India’s capital markets expand," he adds.

What investors should watch ahead?

Choice Capital Advisors Director Ratiraj Tibrewal points out that NSE’s performance over the next 6–12 months will depend on earnings, derivatives volumes and regulatory changes, particularly NSE’s share in index options. He also flags potential supply pressure when pre-IPO shareholders become eligible to sell from around March 2027.

Tibrewal adds that NSE’s valuation left limited room for a listing pop, while its FY26 profit was impacted by a one-time SEBI settlement charge. "I wouldn't read it as investors turning against large IPOs. LG and ICICI Prudential show the market still rewards big issues when the price is right. NSE is a strong business priced close to fair value, and a quiet start is what that usually looks like," he adds.

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