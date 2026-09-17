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NSE IPO Opens Today: What Rs 4.42 lakh crore valuation mean for investors and what are the risks?

NSE IPO opens today with a ₹4.42 lakh crore valuation. Know the IPO details, how NSE makes money, revenue risks, valuation and key factors investors should consider.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

NSE IPO Opens Today: What Rs 4.42 lakh crore valuation mean for investors and what are the risks?
NSE IPO Opens Today: What Rs 4.42 lakh crore valuation mean for investors, and what are the risks? (Source: ANI)
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The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) IPO has officially opened for public subscription today, September 17, 2026, marking one of the largest public offerings in Indian history. The NSE IPO is an offer for sale by the promoter, promoter group and investor shareholders, with equity shares worth up to Rs 22,491.60 crore being offered. The NSE IPO has a price band of Rs 1,700–Rs 1,785 per equity share, while the bid lot is 8 equity shares and multiples thereafter, with the shares set to be listed on BSE Limited. The IPO has a post-issue implied market capitalisation of Rs 4,41,787.50 crore. Retail investors have to put in a minimum of eight shares worth Rs 14,280 at the higher end.

How does NSE actually make money?

NSE earns its revenue from transaction charges from equities, equity derivatives, and listing services, and data to index businesses. In FY26, NSE’s revenue from transaction charges accounted for Rs 13,057 crore or 78.6% of its Rs 16,601 crore operating revenue. Options alone contributed Rs 9,997.5 crore, or 60.2% of operating revenue. Other revenue streams include data connectivity, listing services, data feeds and terminals, licensing, clearing and settlement, and data-centre rack charges. 

Non-transaction revenue accounted for 21.4% of total revenue in FY26, up from 18% in FY24. However, NSE remains heavily dependent on trading volumes, particularly in the derivatives segment. Meanwhile, regulatory measures by SEBI aimed at curbing speculative F&O trading have contributed to a 4.2% year-on-year decline in transaction-charge revenue in FY26. 

What NSE IPO valuation means for investors and what are the risks

Experts believe NSE faces risks beyond valuation, including regulatory changes, lower trading activity and heavy dependence on transaction-based revenue. Piyush Jhunjhunwala of Stocify believes the primary sources of risk are not valuation in nature alone. "Changes in the regulatory environment for derivatives, a potential decrease in activity on the stock exchange, and the dependency of NSE on income generated from transactions can affect the company's profitability. The revenue of NSE during FY2026 dropped by 3.1%, while the profit dropped by 15.5%," he says. 

Jhunjhunwala notes that the process of IPO opens up a chance for investors of getting acquainted with the overall market infrastructure of India however, prior to investing in the IPO, it is important to understand the revenue concentration of NSE, its regulatory dependence, and its valuation approach.

Since NSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges (78.65% in FY26), with options and futures being key contributors, AngelOne, stock broker, says believes it making its financial performance highly sensitive to any decline in trading volumes due to regulatory tightening, higher STT, macroeconomic downturns or operational/IT infrastructure disruptions.

NSE IPO bidding details

Bid opens: September 17, 2026
Bid closes: September 21, 2026
Basis of allotment: On or about September 22, 2026
Refunds/unblocking of ASBA accounts: On or about September 23, 2026
Credit of equity shares: On or about September 23, 2026
Listing and trading: On or about September 24, 2026

Investor category-wise allocation

The IPO allocation comprises 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 35% for retail investors. The NII category is divided into NIB 1, for bids between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, and NIB 2, for bids above Rs 10 lakh. At the upper price band of Rs 1,785, QIBs have been allocated 630.02 lakh shares worth Rs 11,245.79 crore, while the overall NII category has 189 lakh shares worth Rs 3,373.74 crore. Of this, NIB 1 accounts for 63 lakh shares worth Rs 1,124.58 crore, while NIB 2 accounts for 126 lakh shares worth Rs 2,249.16 crore. Retail investors have been allocated 441.01 lakh shares worth Rs 7,872.05 crore. The total issue comprises 1,260.03 lakh shares worth Rs 22,491.57 crore.

Prominent shareholders in NSE

The NSE has several prominent individual shareholders, including Radhakishan Damani, Sunil Kant Munjal, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Siddharth Balachandran, Dolly Khanna and Raamdeo Agrawal. Damani is the largest among them, holding around 3.908 crore shares, or 1.58% of NSE, while Munjal and Gopalakrishnan hold around 0.41% and 0.38%, respectively.  The NSE IPO’s selling shareholders include SBI, SBI Capital Markets, Bank of Baroda, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, MS Strategic, Aranda Investments and several state-owned insurers. 

 

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