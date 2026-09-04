NSE IPO Gets SEBI Nod: What we know about issue size, dates and selling shareholders

While the dates have not been officially announced, market sources suggest that the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) could be filed by September 8 and the price band may be announced around September 11.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given the green light for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to go public, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The SEBI approval marks a major step forward for NSE’s IPO plans and brings the exchange closer to entering the public markets.

SBI gives nod to NSE IPO

SEBI cleared NSE's IPO on September 4, 2026, by issuing an observation letter. The NSE had filed its IPO papers, known as the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus), with SEBI on June 17, 2026, with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company as the coordinating lead manager.NSE's plans to go public were delayed due to regulatory issues.

The exchange is now expected to complete the remaining formalities before launching its IPO. While the dates have not been officially announced, market sources suggest that the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) could be filed by September 8, the price band may be announced around September 11, the IPO could open around September 18, and the tentative listing date is September 25. However, these dates are not officially announced yet.

What is the IPO structure?

The NSE IPO will be a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders will sell up to 14.89 crore shares, or nearly 6% of NSE’s paid-up capital, while NSE itself will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Based on its unlisted-market valuation, the IPO could be worth around Rs 30,000 crore, while a valuation of around Rs 5 lakh crore could make it India’s biggest-ever IPO, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore issue in 2024.

The final issue size and valuation will depend on the price band. Major shareholders looking to sell include SBI Group (up to 2.475 crore shares), MS Strategic (1.60 crore), CPPIB (1.19 crore), Aranda Investments (1.12 crore), Bank of Baroda (around 1.10 crore) and Stock Holding Corporation of India (around 1.09 crore). Insurance companies including GIC Re, New India Assurance, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company are also among the selling shareholders.

Why is the NSE listing important?

NSE had appointed a record 20 Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) or Merchant Bankers for its proposed IPO, underscoring the scale and significance of what is expected to be India's largest public issue. The IPO will allow ordinary investors to directly buy NSE shares, while existing shareholders will be able to sell part of their holdings. With SEBI’s approval, NSE is now moving closer to its IPO, which could become India’s largest-ever public issue if it achieves the expected valuation.

(With inputs from ANI)